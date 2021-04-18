DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after acquiring an additional 139,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $36,755,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,145,000 after acquiring an additional 59,678 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 82,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Strategic Education stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

