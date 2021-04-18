6,041 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $174.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

