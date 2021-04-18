(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKGAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on (MKGAY) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Thursday. (MKGAY) has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

