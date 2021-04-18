Analysts Set Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Price Target at $9.84

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday.

SOI opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

