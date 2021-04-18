Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $51,000 Stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74,017 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

