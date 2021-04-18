Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $411.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,372 shares in the company, valued at $16,433,856. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $473,576. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

