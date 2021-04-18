-$0.21 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENLV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $172.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

