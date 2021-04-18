CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.58.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. CSX has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.