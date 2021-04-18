Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $20,750.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Rapid7 stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.60.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
