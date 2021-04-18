Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $20,750.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rapid7 stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

