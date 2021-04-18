Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.91.

Shares of OC stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $97.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Owens Corning by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Owens Corning by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

