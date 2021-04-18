Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

OTTR opened at $47.48 on Friday. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

