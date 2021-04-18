Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 144,900 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of Premier worth $54,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,968 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Premier by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after acquiring an additional 356,635 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 237,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,707,000 after acquiring an additional 233,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 357,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 201,391 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.