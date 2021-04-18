Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $55.26 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.30% of Eagle Materials worth $55,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $143.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $801,460.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,908,917.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

