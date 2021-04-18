Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $54,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cardtronics by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 83,749 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,484,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,558,000.

In related news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $89,079.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. Cardtronics plc has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CATM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

