Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of ArcBest worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

ArcBest stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

