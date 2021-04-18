Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.05% of Safety Insurance Group worth $58,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

