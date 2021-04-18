Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,483,417 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,483,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,094,000 after buying an additional 484,536 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,337,000 after buying an additional 794,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after buying an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after buying an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,373 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

