Norges Bank Takes $38.84 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,646,992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,836,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.26% of First Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

