Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,795 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,795 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.56.

COR stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

