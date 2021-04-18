Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POTX opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.