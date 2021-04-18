Private Capital Group LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 291.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 265,228 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 695,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 147,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FR opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

