Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Expands By 73.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCE opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.