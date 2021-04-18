Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.15.

NYSE:IPI opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $409.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.26. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

