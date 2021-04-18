Credit Suisse Group Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $68.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

