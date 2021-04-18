OTR Global Upgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to a positive rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.89.

Capri stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Capri has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

