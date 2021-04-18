Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Stepan worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stepan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $130.43 on Friday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $83.66 and a 1 year high of $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

