Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 141.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Sutro Biopharma worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $918.30 million, a PE ratio of -222.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Truist increased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

