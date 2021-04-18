Zacks: Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $5.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the lowest is $5.30 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $22.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $27.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $636.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $535.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

