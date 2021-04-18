Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 168 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $328.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.18. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $196.82 and a one year high of $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.80.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

