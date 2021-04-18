Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $1.71 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.62. 131,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

