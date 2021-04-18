Private Capital Group LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 378.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.79.

PEGA stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.36 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,815 shares of company stock valued at $954,723 over the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

