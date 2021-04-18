Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NTES opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

