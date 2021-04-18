State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,569 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,507 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,805. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $119.69 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.