Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,912,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

SNN stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

