State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,030 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.