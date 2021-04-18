State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 383.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,164.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $752.10 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,160.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,031.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

