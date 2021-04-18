State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 82.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 63.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,842,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

NYSE:LSI opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $91.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

