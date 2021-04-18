Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $737,615,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,604 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $14,862,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 220.23, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

