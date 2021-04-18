State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 481 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

DGX stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $134.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

