Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $101.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

