SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 123.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1,016.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 98,443 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 70,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

