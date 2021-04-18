Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 500.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 508.50 ($6.64).

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMV shares. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 610.40 ($7.97) on Thursday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 452.80 ($5.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The firm has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 585.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 624.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.