Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCHWF shares. Cowen started coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Columbia Care has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.