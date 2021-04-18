-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $146.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.