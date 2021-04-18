Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

AVA stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avista by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avista by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

