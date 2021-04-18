Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 344 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCOR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,841,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,230 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

