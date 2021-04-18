TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BATS DFHY opened at $25.09 on Friday.

