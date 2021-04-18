Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) PT Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

