Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.05.

CNQ opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

