Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of DAN opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dana by 973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 125,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

